Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.62 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

