John Patience Acquires 279,329 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.27. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

About Biodesix (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.