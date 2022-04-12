Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,002,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PS Business Parks by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,097,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

NYSE:PSB opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day moving average of $170.02. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSB. StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.