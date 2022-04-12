Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Its rising topline and inorganic growth via mergers and acquisitions should aid development. Over the 2020-2025 period, the firm expects to achieve long-term revenue growth of 8-10%. Also, the aging population gain should continue to boost demand for the company’s services. Streamlining operations will allow it to focus on more profitable business. However, it is witnessing an escalation in labor costs, which is outpacing general inflation rate growth, affecting its bottom line. It expects 2022 earnings per share to decline from the 2021 level to the $3.83-$4.19 range. Also, adjusted free cash flow is expected to plunge in 2022, indicating weakness in operations. A significantly high debt can affect financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.89.

Shares of EHC opened at $72.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. American Trust bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

