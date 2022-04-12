Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy is increasing exploration and production activities in the United States and international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $650 million annually in the 2022-2024 time period to further expand the existing operations. Murphy Oil entered into systematic hedges to counter the fluctuation in commodity prices. Low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet debt obligations. Its initiatives to reduce expenses will support margins. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, it is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.22.

MUR opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

