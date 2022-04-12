Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $151,110.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $151,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,756,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $202,410.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.