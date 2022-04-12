Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 14,081 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNXC opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.63. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $141.38 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

