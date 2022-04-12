Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $2.41 Million Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

