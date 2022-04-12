Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 461,907 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 204.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

