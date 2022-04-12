Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 72.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 7.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,087,000 after buying an additional 1,451,995 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

