Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 34,753 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,753 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

