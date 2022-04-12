Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 183,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,823,000 after acquiring an additional 310,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,677,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

EIX stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

