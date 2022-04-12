$5.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will post $5.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.04 and the lowest is $3.85. Whirlpool posted earnings of $7.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $27.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.07 to $28.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $28.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $31.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.88.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $176.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

