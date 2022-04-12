Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $4.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) to report $4.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.88. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.04 to $21.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $403.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.28. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.