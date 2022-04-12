Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $17.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $20.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $250.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

