$2.96 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the highest is $3.07. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after acquiring an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $93,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.