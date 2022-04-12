Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.29.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.