Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
