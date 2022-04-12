Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 251,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,070,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

MIR stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Mirion Technologies (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

