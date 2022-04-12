Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Sells $235,000.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Amanda Porcella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $13,386,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

