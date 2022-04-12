Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 8,322 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,276,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after buying an additional 107,741 shares during the period.

PHO opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

