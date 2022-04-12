StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

