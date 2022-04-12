Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADXS opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advaxis (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.