Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ADXS opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.76.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
