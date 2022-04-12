AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
AstroNova stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
