AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

AstroNova stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

