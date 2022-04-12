GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.75 on Monday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.