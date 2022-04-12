GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.75 on Monday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
