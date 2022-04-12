FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $410,000 in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

MGP stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.