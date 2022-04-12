Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

NYSE:ADM opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

