FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.18 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

