FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Itron by 34.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Itron by 28.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Itron by 119.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Itron by 32.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $190,418.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

