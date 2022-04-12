Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 219,747 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 21.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 21.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

