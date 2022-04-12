Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.72 Million in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Kraton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Havens Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraton by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,822,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kraton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kraton by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraton in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.80 million. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

