Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 111.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,870,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 154,863 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

