Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

