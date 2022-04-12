Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Director Arthur Brown Sells 300,000 Shares

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) Director Arthur Brown sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns -283,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($28,349.90).
Shares of CVE:SSE opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.
About Silver Spruce Resources (Get Rating)
