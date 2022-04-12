Comparing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and MAG Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.30 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.68 MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.06 285.33

MAG Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69% MAG Silver N/A 1.84% 1.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and MAG Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Centerra Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

