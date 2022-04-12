Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Earnings of $6.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) to report $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.13 and the highest is $6.26. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $28.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.70 to $28.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $464.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

