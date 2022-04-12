-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pear Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of PEAR opened at $4.78 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

