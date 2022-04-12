Robert E. Landry Sells 1,862 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,099,820.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

REGN stock opened at $722.37 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.80 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

