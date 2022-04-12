Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Announce $4.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.81. Signature Bank reported earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $20.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.66 to $22.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $270.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $216.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

