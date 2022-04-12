Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $61.35 on Monday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

