Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.