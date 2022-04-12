Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $74.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.