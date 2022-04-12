Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.