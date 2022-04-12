Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

