State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,382 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3,737.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,924 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of PCRX opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

