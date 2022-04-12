Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 712,636 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 433,930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 155,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

