Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,229 shares of company stock valued at $18,885,608. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

