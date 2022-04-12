Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $134,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

BJ stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

