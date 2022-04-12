NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEX. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

NEX opened at $10.28 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

