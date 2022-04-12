Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 135,000 Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 135,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $112,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,366,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,014,305.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 302,125 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $187,317.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,045,000.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $1,515,013.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Alset EHome International Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alset EHome International by 18,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 145,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

